60-year-old man killed in car crash at Akorley

The accident occured on the Somanya-Accra Highway

Correspondence from Eastern Region

A sixty-year-old man, Daniel Okrah, has been killed in a road crash at Akorley near Somanya in the Eastern Region on the Somanya-Accra Highway.



The accident involving a Hyundai Grace Mini Bus with registration number GE 7044 Y being driven by one Torbi Benjamin, 27, heading towards Accra from Somanya collided with a pick-up with registration number GM 6333-13 being driven by one Tetteh Stephen, 35 heading towards Somanya.



The accident which occurred around 4:30 pm late Tuesday afternoon also left several others including a 5-year-old boy injured and are currently receiving treatment at the Atua Government Hospital.



Reports gathered by GhanaWeb indicated that “an unknown vehicle” swerved a pothole into the lane of the pickup, resulting in the driver of the pick-up losing control of the steering wheel and veered off its lane, crashing into the Hyundai Grace Mini Bus in its lane.



Police in Somanya who received information of the accident, proceeded to the scene and found the two vehicles with the pickup lying in a ditch in a nearby bush damaged while the Hyundai Grace minibus had its front portion scattered and lying at the edge of the road.

The occupants on board both vehicles reportedly sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to the Atua Government Hospital for treatment.



The injured have been identified as Amanor Gabriel Kwasi, 29, Ayertey Martha, 29, her 5-Year-old son, Amoah Joseph, Kwame Mabel Amiyoo, 48, Teye Eunice Korkor, 25 and an unknown person were all on board the Hyundai Grace Mini Bus.



Other victims were Gbeze Bright, 30yrs, Frimpong Michael, 29yrs and the deceased, Daniel Okrah age 60, who were all onboard the pickup.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Atua Government Hospital for preservation.