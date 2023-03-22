60-year-old woman arrested over Kejetia Market fire outbreak

The Kejetia market fire outbreak occurred on Wednesday, March 15 2023

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 60-year-old Felicia Opoku who is alleged to be the root cause of the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire incident which occurred on 16th March 2023.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday 21st March 2023 after the command of the Ghana National Fire Service reported the suspect to the police over the incident.



The woman who deals in rubber mats is yet to be granted police bail.



Preliminary investigations by the Ghana National fire service have according to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia who visited the market established the fire was caused by a shop owner who was cooking in her shop sparking the fire disaster.

The General Secretary of the Combined Traders Association at the Kejetia Market, Reuben Ameh says they are yet to pay her a visit.



The Kejetia extension which was caught by the fire has been cordoned off to trading activities while security personnel have been stationed there to protect the area.