6000 inauguration deployment: Ghana’s security is deteriorating – Sofo Azorka laments

Chief Sofo Azorka, NDC Second Vice Chairman

Chief Sofo Azorka, the 2nd Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed shock at the lack of security personnel on the country’s highways but 6000 security men were provided for a few minutes inauguration.

A joint task force of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies provided 6,000 security personnel for the President’s inauguration which took place at the forecourt of the parliament house.



Speaking to the Press at his base in Tamale, the 2nd Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it’s imperative that the Inspector General of Police explains to Ghanaians how they could provide 6000 security men for just an inauguration whiles Ghana’s highways are not safe.



According to him, each week, there are reports of armed robbery especially on the major highways in the country so if the country can provide 6,000 security men for what he describes as a “get together” then the security capos in the country are wicked people for leaving market women to their fate.

“If this get together IGP produce 6,000 security men, I’m asking IGP that what about our roads, our highways. Armed robbers are killing our mothers and our father, I’m asking how he does not produce those security men on the road?



He looks at how the traders are suffering, our market women are suffering anything armed robbery and this get-together and this get together you produce 6000 security men. So how will IGP bring those Security men on our highways to defend Ghanaians.



