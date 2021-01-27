0
Menu
News

616 new cases of coronavirus recorded - GHS

Video Archive
Wed, 27 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has recorded 616 new cases of coronavirus bringing total caseload as of January 27 to 62,751. Active cases have now hit 3,813.

The current stats represents a consistent rise in cases over the last week.

Greater Accra Region with 36,205 accounts for over 50% of all cases. Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central regions are the other regions with over 2,000 total cases.

Ashanti Region has 11,827 cases, Western Region with 3,380 while Eastern and Central Regions have 2,735 and 2,228 respectively.

A breakdown of coronavirus statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, GHS, are as follows:

Caseload = 62,751

Active cases = 3,813

New cases =616

Recoveries = 58,561

Deaths = 377

Ghana recently recorded infection in all regions of the country. The GHS further confirmed that three children had been infected since the reopening of schools.

Minister of Information Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, hinted that with a steady increase of new cases, the government was going to consider tighter restrictions including a possible lockdown to curb the spread.

Cumulative Cases per Region – Descending order

Greater Accra Region - 36,205

Ashanti Region - 11,827

Western Region - 3,380

Eastern Region - 2,735

Central Region - 2,228

Volta Region - 886

Bono East Region - 802

Western North Region - 695

Bono Region - 654

Northern Region - 635

Upper East Region - 577

Ahafo Region - 539

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 171

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25

Source: www.ghanaweb.com