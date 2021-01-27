616 new cases of coronavirus recorded - GHS

Ghana has recorded 616 new cases of coronavirus bringing total caseload as of January 27 to 62,751. Active cases have now hit 3,813.
The current stats represents a consistent rise in cases over the last week.
Greater Accra Region with 36,205 accounts for over 50% of all cases. Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central regions are the other regions with over 2,000 total cases.
Ashanti Region has 11,827 cases, Western Region with 3,380 while Eastern and Central Regions have 2,735 and 2,228 respectively.
A breakdown of coronavirus statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, GHS, are as follows:
Caseload = 62,751
Active cases = 3,813
New cases =616
Recoveries = 58,561
Deaths = 377
Ghana recently recorded infection in all regions of the country. The GHS further confirmed that three children had been infected since the reopening of schools.
Minister of Information Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, hinted that with a steady increase of new cases, the government was going to consider tighter restrictions including a possible lockdown to curb the spread.
Cumulative Cases per Region – Descending order
Greater Accra Region - 36,205
Ashanti Region - 11,827
Western Region - 3,380
Eastern Region - 2,735
Central Region - 2,228
Volta Region - 886
Bono East Region - 802
Western North Region - 695
Bono Region - 654
Northern Region - 635
Upper East Region - 577
Ahafo Region - 539
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 171
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25