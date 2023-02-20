64,762 public schools, pupils without desks in the Northern Region

KG pupils sitting on stones

The Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has revealed that over 364, 762 public schools and pupils in the Northern region lack desks to sit on for learning purposes.

According to a report cited by GhanaWeb, Eduwatch, noted that 80% of pupils in kindergarten, making a hundred and four thousand, four hundred and forty-five (104, 445) children, did not have desks per data provided by the Ministry of Education.



The report further revealed that “70% (213,352) of Primary, and 50% (46, 965) of JHS pupils did not have desks.”

Eduwatch is therefore calling on the minister of education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the regional minster, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, to intervene in the disturbing situation.