64,966 PwD captured in new voters register - EC

File photo - PwD registered in their numbers

A total number of 64,966 persons living with disability have been captured on the voters register in the just ended voter registration exercise, the Electoral Commission has disclosed.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, 12 July 2020, the EC said the number represents 0.56% of the total number of persons registered and this according to the election management body “demonstrates good progress”.



“We are gratified to note that a significant number of persons with disabilities participated in this exercise. As part of our commitment to ensure that no one was left behind, the Commission made arrangements to cater for a section of our society at all district offices of the Electoral Commission throughout the country. This is the first time such an arrangement has been put in place,” EC boss Madam Jean Mensa said.



“As a Commission, we wanted to ensure that vulnerable groups, the aged, persons with disability, pregnant women etc all felt comfortable to participate in the registration exercise [and] it paid off,” she added.

Ms Mensa announced that “At the end of the registration exercise, 64,966 with disability had successfully registered in the process. This represents 0.56% of the total number of persons registered and demonstrates good progress.”



Meanwhile, the total number of people captured in the new voter roll is 16,932,492.



The EC says the exercise which ended on Sunday, 9 August 2020 was successful as it was “inclusive, participatory, orderly and peaceful.”

