64 more die from Coronavirus - Akufo-Addo

At least 64 people have died from Coronavirus in Ghana over the last two weeks.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known in his 23rd update on measures being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.



According to him, Ghana’s total Coronavirus deaths now stand at 460.

The President said the situation in the country has gotten worse since he delivered his 22nd update two weeks ago.



