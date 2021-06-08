64-year-old man allegedly shoots himself in room at Ebiram

A single-barrel gun was found at the scene

Police in the Central Region are investigating a case of suicide in Ebiram in the Ekumfi District.

One John Kwaku Mensah is said to have shot himself inside his house at Ebiram.



The case was reported to the police, who visited the scene and found the lifeless body of the deceased lying in a supine position.



Beside him at the hall of the uncompleted building he was occupying were a single-barrel gun, a cutlass and a small plastic bottle containing an unknown liquid.

Police report say the body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital morgue for preservation, awaiting autopsy.



Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command Isaac Evans Ettie said the report about the incident was received at 9:10am Monday.