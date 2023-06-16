64-year-old man dies during a police swoop in Daboya

A file photo

Correspondence from Savannah Region

In a tragic turn of circumstances, a 60-year-old man in Daboya has lost his precious life during a police swoop aimed at arresting suspects in the recent land dispute at Lukula in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



The deceased who has been identified as Yussifu is reported to be hypertensive for sometime now.



A relative of the deceased who identified himself as Sualim in an interview with GhanaWeb, explained that the deceased slammed to death after getting wind that police had invaded the town to arrest them.



According to him, the deceased who was en route to the mosque was left to his fate because all the young men in the house had already fled to seek refuge in the bushes.



"At dawn today, the deceased who was on his way to the mosque heard his son shouting and asking his siblings to flee because police have besieged the town for a swoop and the deceased out of pressure, fell to the ground", he continued.



He explained further, "But because all the young men had already fled, he was left alone to struggle for his life. Later, a Doctor who was called to come and check him, pronounced him dead after examination".

Sualim said the death of the deceased has left the entire family traumatized and asked for a swift investigation into the matter.



The loss of the man has sent tongues wagging in the Daboya township with others fearing that it could spark reprisals.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic practices.



Background



Police at dawn today, arrested four more suspects alleged to be part of a group that attacked men of the security institution at Daboya in connection with the recent Lukula land unrest.



The suspects are Fusheini Malik, Ewuntomah Shakuru, Alidu and Jafaru.

They are said to have been picked up from their respective rooms in the wee hours of today.



118 suspects were first arrested for allegedly smashing the Savannah Regional Police Commander's vehicle windscreen and another pick-up belonging to the North Gonja District Command.



After screening, 87 of them were freed whiles the remaining 21 suspects were remanded in police custody before and appeared before the Tamale circuit Court on Monday, June 5, 2023.



The Presiding Judge of the Tamale circuit Court, His Worship Amadu Issifu granted them bail in the sum of Gh¢6,000 each, with one surety to be justified.



The case was adjourned to June 23, 2023.