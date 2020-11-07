64-year-old man wins the best farmer at Suhum

Rice farming

Ransford Osei has been adjudged the overall best farmer in the Suhum municipality, at the 36th farmer’s day celebration held here in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Mr Osei, who is married with four children received a tricycle, bicycle, four cutlasses, a pair of Wellington boots, a sewing machine, a knapsack sprayer, and Chocho products, as his prize.



The 36th farmers' day was on the theme "Agribusiness Development under COVID-19, Opportunities, and Challenges".



Mr Osei owns a 40-acre land of maize, 20 acre-land of plantain, three-acre land of cocoyam, four acres of cassava, 25 cocoa acres, two acres each of mango, coconut, and carrots, 70 sheep, 65 goats, and 10,000 ducks among many others.



Love Otubea, a 42- year old farmer also emerged as the best female farmer and Mr Eric Ansah was the best person with a disability farmer in the Municipality.

For their prizes, they each received 32-inch flat-screen television, wellington boots, radio sets, knapsack sprayer, a GTP wax print, four cutlasses, and chocho products.



Margaret Darko Darkwa, Suhum Municipal Chief Executive acknowledged all farmers for their hard work and consistency in providing food for Ghanaians despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kwadjo Asante, NPP parliamentary candidate for Suhum constituency, gave five cutlasses, a pair of wellington boots, and five light bulbs each to all the award winners.