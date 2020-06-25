General News

65 tertiary students to benefit from scholarship scheme

Sixty-Five students in Upper West Akim District, are to benefit from the third phase of the Scholarship Secretariat’s Local Decentralization Scheme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Mr Eugene Sackey, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said 74 applicants from local tertiary institutions applied online and the 65 were shortlisted to benefit from the package.



According to him, a five-member panellist made up of a traditional leader, a representative each from the Ghana Education Service (GES), NADMO, the Scholarship Secretariat, and headed by him, formed the interview panel.



They scored the applicants in areas including, current affairs and aptitude tests during the oral interview.

“This is to ensure that there is transparency and accessibility to education by ensuring that more people get access to tertiary education”.



The shortlisted applicants, from across the District, were successful at the interview, he added.

