65-year-old woman raped and killed at Kwahu

File photo

The people of Kwahu Aseseɛso, a community in the Kwahu East District are in a state of dilemma and fear as a 65-year-old blind woman, Gladys Gyamfa, was raped and killed in her residence.

Speaking to Agoo News, Akuamoah Boateng, a PTA chairman in the community, said “the woman lives alone in her residence, as a result, she sought assistance from children in the area to provide her with water for domestic use due to her sight impairment, after which she promised the children to come for money the next day.



"The children then came to her in the morning and realized she wasn’t responding to their calls after several knocks at her door.



"They reported to their parents and after their parents and other residents came to check up on her, she was seen in a pool of blood in her room and was covered with her clothes by the unknown assailant,” he accounted.

This terrible incident happened on Monday at 4:30 am.



He explained that after the police were called to the place, they indicated that the woman was raped before her killing.



Mr. Akuamoah Boateng, a member of the community, revealed that the woman is fond of pranks and screaming; as a result, nobody came to her rescue at the time she was calling for help.