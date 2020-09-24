66% of accidental deaths derive from road clatters – Bureau of Public Safety

The Bureau of Public Safety has disclosed that some 66% of accident related deaths in Ghana stem from road crashes.

This comes after a number of accident related deaths have been recorded over the past few weeks across the country.



According to the Executive Secretary of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada, “Our findings indicate that 66 percent of accidental deaths in the country come from road crashes. This is something that people have suggested that it is a national security matter.”



Recommending a number of actions to be taken to curb road accidents, Yaw Akwada proposed for the introduction of refresher courses to educate drivers in the country.



“If we have to tackle this road crashe related deaths, we do not have to look at dualization and things that are far-reaching. Refresher course for all drivers must take effect,” he said in an interview on Citi TV’s Point of View segment on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana has over the last few weeks recorded a number of gory road accidents with the most involving some six members of a football academy at Offinso in the Ashanti Region.



The group lost their lives after a KIA Pregio vehicle they were travelling in, veered off the road and fell into the River Offin.



In the Eastern Region also, four other lives were lost after a head-on collision occurred on the Somanya Road in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.