66th Independence Day celebration unites dignitaries and schools in impressive displays of patriotism

Dignitaries at the Suhum Independence celebration

Suhum, a town in the Eastern Region of Ghana, celebrated its 66th Independence Day in grand style on March 6, 2023. The event brought together several dignitaries from the town, including the Member of Parliament for Suhum, Boafour Kwadwo Asante, the Municipal Chief Executive, Margaret Darkwah, the Suhum Police, the Suhum Fire Service, and the Municipal Education Director.

The celebration also featured the presence of various schools, including Star of Suhum Schools, winners of private JHS and third for private primary, Suhum Islamic Girls, winners of the senior high schools, Suhum Senior High and Technical School, and the Cadet Cops.



The event was a great experience, featuring a lot of dramatic displays, cultural performances, and patriotic songs. The dignitaries present used the occasion to address the public, including Hon. Margaret Darkwah, who briefed the public on some of the developments that have taken place in Suhum.



The MP for Suhum, Boafour Kwadwo Asante, expressed his joy and gratitude to be a part of the celebration, stressing the importance of the Independence Day celebration in reminding Ghanaians of the sacrifices made by the country's forefathers to attain freedom from colonial rule.



The schools present also put up impressive displays, showcasing their talents in drama, poetry, and music. The Cadet Cops also gave an impressive march past performance, displaying their discipline and patriotism.

The people of Suhum came together and celebrated the country's independence while reflecting on their own achievements and challenges as a community. It also served as a reminder of the need for unity, hard work, and dedication in achieving national development.



In conclusion, the 66th Independence Day celebration in Suhum was a resounding success, with the presence of dignitaries, impressive displays by schools, and a great sense of patriotism and community spirit. It is a testament to the resilience and determination of Ghanaians to forge ahead towards a better future.



