67 non formal students to attend SHS

The non formal graduate

Sixty-seven non-formal education graduates in the Bono Region would benefit from this year’s free Senior High School (SHS) program.

Mr. Nicolas Ameyaw, Regional director of the Bono Regional Directorate of the Complementary Education Agency, formerly non-formal education made the disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.



He said the 67 students comprising of 15 male and 52 female between the ages of 15 and 40 years were prepared to write the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) and came out successfully.



He said 62 out of the 67 students who were school dropouts and from broken homes have gotten placement to various schools in the country, adding that, the Directorate was working seriously to get SHS for the rest.



He said five of the students were interested in technical education and measures to have been put in place to get them enrolled at the Methodist Technical and Vocational Institute in Sunyani.

He said 13 out of 14 candidates who wrote and pass the B.E.C.E in 2019 were already in SHS.



Mr. Ameyaw commended the Nation Builders Corps and National Service teachers for their tremendous and sacrificial work in ensuring the student attains quality education in the region.



He appealed to the general public, philanthropist, churches, organizations and individuals to support the students with the needed educational materials.