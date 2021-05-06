69-year-old retired teacher in court for fingering underage daughter

He was charged with the counts of indecent assault and incest

The Ho circuit court has granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties to a 69-year-old Seth Kwadwo Dese, a retired teacher and a father of eight after he pleaded not guilty to allegedly abusing his underage daughter for two years.

This comes after he pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before the court on Tuesday.



Inspector Clever Ayayee told the court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor that the accused stated that he carried out those acts on his daughter to “preserve her to become the only graduate among her sisters.”



The court heard that the victim, now 17, initially lived with her mother at Kpetoe, in the Volta region, but moved to Ho to live with her father in 2019.

She is said to have initially slept on the floor of the single room she shared with her father but the father insisted that she joins him on the bed at night and from there he had sex with her and warned her never to disclose the act to anyone.



The prosecution said that Dese in his caution statement admitted performing only oral sex on the girl. He is said to have fondled her breast, inserted his fingers into her private part, and carried out oral sex on her.



Insp Ayayee said with time the girl began resisting her father’s sexual advances and that angered Dese, who ordered her to pack her belongings and leave the room.



Meanwhile, the issue was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), leading to the arrest of Dese in his house.