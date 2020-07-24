General News

694 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ghana, cumulative figure now 30,366

Death toll remains 153

The Ghana Health Service has announced the confirmation of 694 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings Ghana’s case count to 30,366. The development comes barely a day after 682 new cases were announced.



Out of the 30,366-case load, 26,687 have recovered and/or been discharged. The death toll remains 153, leaving the country with 3,526 active cases.



According to GHS, 6 cases are critical, 4 are on ventilator while 26 are severe.



389 of the new cases came from the Ashanti region while 157 were recorded in the Greater Accra region.



Total test positivity rate is 8.40.

Below is the Regional Breakdown of the cumulative cases:



Greater Accra Region - 15,863



Ashanti Region - 7,026



Western Region - 2,361



Central Region - 1,269

Eastern Region - 1,164



Volta Region - 538



Bono Region - 421



Bono East Region - 413



Northern Region - 302

Western North Region - 298



Upper East Region - 282



Oti Region - 172



Ahafo Region - 116



Upper West Region - 75

Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9





