695 new coronavirus cases send Ghana's cumulative figure to 26,125

Ghana has recorded 695 new cases

Barely hours after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced the confirmation of 178 cases of Coronavirus which sent the tally to 25,430, the outfit has announced that the cumulative cases are now 26,125.

This is because 695 new cases have been confirmed.



According to information available on the website of GHS, "A total of 695 new cases were reported on July 13, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 10 June to 12 July 2020 but reported from the lab on July 13."



The number of recoveries/discharges has also increased from 21,511 to 22,270. The death toll stands at 139 leaving the country with 3716 active cases.



In the previous update, Ghana had 3780 active cases, indicating that although the number of confirmed cases has increased significantly, active cases have not increased.



GHS reports that 8 persons are in critical condition, 4 on ventilator while 25 are severe cases.

Out of the 695 new cases, 405 came from the Greater Accra region, 207 from Ashanti region while 16 came from the Western region. Eastern region recorded 36 new cases while Volta region confirmed 16 new cases.



Below is the Regional Breakdown of the confirmed cases:



Greater Accra Region - 14,391



Ashanti Region - 5,482



Western Region - 2,206

Central Region - 1,131



Eastern Region - 998



Volta Region - 457



Upper East Region - 282



Northern Region - 271

Western North Region - 216



Bono East Region - 206



Oti Region - 138



Bono Region - 107



Ahafo Region - 103

Upper West Region - 71



Savannah Region - 57



North East Region - 9





