15
Menu
News

‘7.2 million biometric verification done without errors’ – NIA hits back at Okudzeto Ablakwa

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 09 At 07 Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is the executive secretary of National Identification Authority

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a recent publication on social media, outspoken legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the credibility of systems and verification processes at the National Identification Authority (NIA) as his investigation revealed that Revered Victor Kusi Boateng had two different Ghana cards which bore different names and dates of birth.

Responding to the claims levelled against the Authority by the North Tongu parliamentarian, the NIA stated that their systems have been used by different institutions to conduct seven million, two hundred thousand (7.2 million) exercises without error.

In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the NIA emphasized that its systems remains robust.

The statement indicated that, the NIA since 2017 with stoic determination have been able to conduct national identification exercises that led to the documentation of the biometrics and alpha-numeric data of 17.3 million Ghanaians and qualified foreigners in Ghana, each with a unique identity, out of which 16 million have been issued dual-interface biometric identity cards.

The statement added that, the NIA in collaboration with Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II) have built a National Identification System (NIS) for a dependable data verification system.

EAN/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor