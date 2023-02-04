‘7.2 million biometric verification done without errors’ – NIA hits back at Okudzeto Ablakwa

Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah is the executive secretary of National Identification Authority

In a recent publication on social media, outspoken legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the credibility of systems and verification processes at the National Identification Authority (NIA) as his investigation revealed that Revered Victor Kusi Boateng had two different Ghana cards which bore different names and dates of birth.

Responding to the claims levelled against the Authority by the North Tongu parliamentarian, the NIA stated that their systems have been used by different institutions to conduct seven million, two hundred thousand (7.2 million) exercises without error.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the NIA emphasized that its systems remains robust.



The statement indicated that, the NIA since 2017 with stoic determination have been able to conduct national identification exercises that led to the documentation of the biometrics and alpha-numeric data of 17.3 million Ghanaians and qualified foreigners in Ghana, each with a unique identity, out of which 16 million have been issued dual-interface biometric identity cards.

The statement added that, the NIA in collaboration with Identity Management Systems II Limited (IMS II) have built a National Identification System (NIS) for a dependable data verification system.



