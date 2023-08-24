7 chiefs arrested over cow theft at Assin Bereku

File photo

Police in Assin Bereku in the Assin North District of the Central Region have arrested some seven traditional leaders in the town for their alleged involvement in stealing a cow.

The chiefs which include the Tufohene, Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah II who doubles as the caretaker chief, the Okyeame of the town, Okyeame Nifa, and 5 other chiefs were apprehended and detained in police custody for close to 12 hours.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that a married woman named Ama Brupan and her husband found an injured cow in the middle of the road leading to their house suspected to have been knocked by a vehicle.



The chiefs led by the Tufohene heard about the issue and sent his linguist, Okyeame Nifa to inform the couple to report the issue to the police but the couple failed to heed the advice.



Subsequently, the couple slaughtered the cow and shared a portion of it with the chiefs of the area.

The police acted upon a tip-off and subsequently got the culprits arrested.



The Tufohene, however, denied the stealing accusation levelled against him.



Meanwhile, Okyeame Nifa on his part rendered an unqualified apology to the residents saying it was a mistake on their part for not rejecting the meat.