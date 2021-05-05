7 famous media personalities who have joined the #FixTheCountry campaign

Some ‘disgruntled’ media personalities in the country have joined in the ongoing #Fixthecountry agenda aimed at pressuring the government into tackling what they describe as ‘abject hardships’ in the country.
In series of tweets, these media personalities have expressed dissatisfaction at what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.
Trending for three days straight, some Ghanaians who seem fed up have shared bitter sentiments concerning the rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.
Adding their voice to the ongoing campaign, the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Garry Al Smith, Manasseh Azure Awuni, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo among others have shared similar sentiments suggesting that they agree with such concerns.
Read their tweets below
Honestly, if you’re a media person who has nothing sensible to contribute to #FixTheCountry campaign, just keep quiet.
We know you’re shameless and we can’t shame the shameless but shut it.— n.a (@thenanaaba) May 4, 2021
It’s enough.
After spending most of yesterday telling us #FixYourSelf and #FixYourAttitude, they've noticed that isn't a good response.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) May 4, 2021
So it is now #NanaIsFixingIt and #GhanaIsBeingFixed.
I wanna say Nana is fixing onyɛ but it's too early. Just #FixTheCountry because you've got the power. https://t.co/Y2siK6OgPl
It is insulting to tell citizens demanding action against increasing hardships to “Fix themselves”. Show Ghanaians some respect and resolve the problems causing the unbearable hardships and stop adding insult to injury.— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 4, 2021
One of my biggest problems as a Ghanaian is Rent / Accomdation. It’s not easy out there!— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 3, 2021
Cos the money@went into stomach #FixTheCountry https://t.co/N5QJuxRgjw— Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) May 5, 2021
The film industry has taken a big hit. ... when I think about movies not being premiered, live stage performances...— Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) May 5, 2021
I think about Uncle Ebo’s production, Silver star... I hope they are all okay. #FixTheCountry
*Drives to the scene* ???? #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryNow https://t.co/P35TQAVE8p— Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) May 4, 2021
It's difficult to explain hunger to someone who hasn't been hungry before, or someone who hasn't been hungry in a long time. #FixTheCountry— Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 4, 2021
It seems Akufo-Addo wants the NPP to "break the 8" in opposition after 2024. #FixTheCountry— Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 4, 2021
A report by Bloomberg in 2018 rated Ghanaian immigrants as the most hard-working in the U.S.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 4, 2021
Ghanaians are NOT lazy. The ordinary Ghanaian anywhere is intelligent, diligent and industrious. Except at home? Why? Because the system is weak. Don't blame the people. #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/Ut5zlmWnP4
Leaders don’t complain and whine. It is the job of leaders to provide the boundaries for citizens’ acceptable behavior. When there are problems, leaders fix it, they don’t pass the buck. #FixTheCountryNow @benkoku @KojoAB— Michael Ohene-Effah (@mikeoheneeffah) May 4, 2021
