7 galamseyers dead, 17 trapped in pit at Birim North - Report

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seven galamseyers have been confirmed dead after an illegal small-scale mining pit in which they worked collapsed on them in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Currently, 17 others remain trapped under the debris, facing diminishing hopes of rescue. Local residents have stepped forward, employing all available means to aid in the rescue efforts, according to myjoyonline.com report.

Adom News correspondent Akwasi Dwamena, reported that only two of the trapped miners had been successfully rescued, albeit with injuries. He added that the lifeless bodies of the seven deceased miners were laid out in the open and their remains are covered with bushes.

