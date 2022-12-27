7 major fire outbreaks in 2022

Fire outbreaks occur very often in this part of the country

Fire outbreaks occur very often in this part of the country. Every now and then, news of a fire outbreak in some parts of Ghana emerges in the news, causing fear and panic among people.

The year 2022 has seen a lot of horrid incidents of fire outbreaks. From gas explosions to minor outbreaks leading to property damages as well as loss of items.



In the first half of the year, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded 3,678 outbreaks in the country.



Below is a list of some fire outbreaks recorded of some big institutions, places and edifices the year 2022



Fire outbreak at Kantamanto



In the early hours of Tuesday, November 22, 2022, fire swept through the Kantamanto Market in Accra causing a lot of damage to several properties of traders.



Reports from GhanaWeb’s reporter on the grounds on the day indicated the extent of damage caused by the fire which destroyed a great part of the busy dresses and shoe market.



More than 200 shops are believed to have been affected by the inferno although the cause of the fire was not clearly stated.



As of the time GhanaWeb got to the scene, it was noticed that efforts of the Ghana National Fire Service to douse the fire had not been so successful, as many shops and their goods had been reduced to ashes.



Reports also say about seven fire tenders were dispatched to the fire scene.





Fire outbreak at China Mall



One of the biggest malls in Ghana, the China Mall located at Weija in Accra witnessed a fire outbreak that destroyed a warehouse belonging to the company.



The incident happened on Saturday afternoon [November 26, 2022].



According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), it took firefighters over nine hours to bring the fire under control.



The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional GNFS said they received the distress call at 3:32pm.



"The ferocious warehouse fire was offensively fought by the tactical firefighters and finally knocked out at 02:17am on Sunday (November 27, 2022) without recording any casualty," the GNFS said in a statement published on Facebook.



The GNFS added that the “protracted fire was due to the chain of assorted fuels involved in the blaze and the difficulty in gaining access to the seat of the raging inferno.”



According to the GNFS, the firefighters were able to salvage some home appliances, including deep freezers, television sets, washing machines, air conditioners and a large portion of the warehouse from fire ruins.



Fire outbreak at Berekum NEDCo



There was a fire outbreak at the Northern Electricity Development Corporation (NEDCo) control room in Berekum leading to a power outage in Berekum and other adjourning communities.

It took the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service personnel to bring the fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2022, under control.



The situation disrupted power supply to several communities including Berekum, Wamfie, Drobo, Sampa, Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta and other adjourning communities served from the Berekum sub-station.



The Berekum Branch Manager of NEDCo, Ing. Ferdinand Nkrumah who confirmed the fire outbreak at the control room said “there was a fire outbreak at our control room so it has affected the power supply to many communities. There is a power outage in some parts of Berekum, Drobo, Dormaa and Sampa as a result of the disaster.”



Fire outbreak at Dadiesoabo Nursing and Midwifery Training College



Management of Dadiesoabo Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region was shut down for two weeks following a fire outbreak that razed down a hostel in the school.



Following the incident, students in the school were asked to go home as management looked for alternative accommodation for them.



According to the Principal of the Dadiesoabo Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Marcelina Teni Kwose, they were forced to accommodate the students in classrooms for two days before eventually shutting down the school.







Fire outbreak at Mile 7 Market



Portions of the Mile 7 market in Accra were gutted by fire on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The cause of the fire was unclear but a video posted by Accra-based Metro TV on Twitter showed several structures up in flames.

Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were on the grounds to douse the fire while some shop owners attempted to salvage their wares.



Fire outbreak at Opera Square Cinema



There was a reported fire outbreak at the Central Business District of Accra.



According to multiple reports, the Opera Square Cinema at Makola in Accra was engulfed in flames causing a huge cloud of dark smoke billowing from the building into the skies of the Central Business District.



There were videos from the scene sighted by GhanaWeb that showed flames pushing out of the windows of the multi-story structure.



It is unknown what sparked the fire but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene with tenders attending to the fire.



Fire outbreak at Kumasi Central Market



On Monday, October 4, 2022, fire swept through 20 shops at the leather and footwear section of the Kumasi Central Market, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.



Items like leather materials, bags, shoes and slippers were burnt in the blaze.



The cause of the fire was not ascertained, but the traders said a trigger from the poor management of their production equipment produced the fire.

Some affected victims had the shock of their lives after experiencing the outbreak.







“I had stocked my shop with leather. Everything has been destroyed. I had no access to salvage any of my items,” said one woman.



Another said “I have restocked my shop with leathers worth thousands of cedis. I bought some with my own money and others on credit. I had no call concerning the fire, upon reaching this morning people started consoling me”.



Be sure to protect yourselves this festive season



