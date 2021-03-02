7 persons arrested for kidnapping a chief

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has arrested seven suspects for allegedly kidnapping Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II, Chief of Dedesua Traditional Area in the Asante Akyem South District.

The Police in a statement said it received information on Monday, March 1, 2021, that some persons had kidnapped the rational leader to an unknown destination.



A team of Policemen were dispatched and from their work, they intercepted an unregistered Honda Civic private car and Toyota Matrix cab. which were occupied by the suspects and the victim.



The victim was rescued and the suspects arrested.

The suspects are between ages 26 to 52 years.



