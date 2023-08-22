7 students severely injured after bus run through jubilant residents

The case has been reported to the Agona Bobikuma Police for investigation

Seven final year student who are writing West Africa Senior High School Examination (WASSCE) at the Gomoa Musano Senior High School in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that, over hundreds of residents from Gomoa Musana were on Sunday, August 20, 2023 evening were on a float marking their annual Akwambo festival and suddenly, a minibus failed brake and veered off, running through the crowd in the process leading to over 15 injured while seven are in critical condition.



The 22 injured persons were sent to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment while the driver has been arrested to assist investigation.

