General News

7 suspects busted over attack on police

Ghana police

Seven suspects have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for obstructing the police in performing their duty and offensive conduct.

The arrest follows an incident which occurred last Tuesday, 7 July 2020 at the E. P church voter registration center in Accra New Town.



On the said day, two persons were arrested for brandishing machetes and engaging in acts likely to disrupt the ongoing voter registration exercise. They were arrested by security details on duty at the centre.



While the suspects were being sent to the police station, some sympathisers on board a pickup crossed the police vehicle and forcibly took the two suspects away with impunity.

The two suspects were rearrested together with five other suspects.



They were processed for court on Friday 10 July 2020 and to re-appear today, Monday 13 July 2020.

