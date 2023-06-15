8
Menu
News

7 years of blaming your predecessor is shocking! - Kojo Bonsu slams Akufo-Addo

Kojo Bonsu 1 1?resize=768%2C491&ssl=1 Ghanaian politician, Kojo Bonsu

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A businessman and politician, Kojo Bonsu, has said it is baffling that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to jab the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration for his failures, 7 years after he took over power.

The politician said that he is extremely surprised that the president continues to blame Mahama whenever he gets the chance to speak, for the economic mess in the country.

This reaction comes on the back of the statement President Nana Akufo-Addo made during the commissioning of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The president, during the ceremony, said that Ghana is never returning to the era of erratic power supply, adding that he leaves ‘Dumsor’ as John Mahama's legacy.

In responding to this, Kojo Bonsu tweeted that Ghanaians voted for the NPP to make right all the issues and problems they trumpeted when they were in opposition, hence there is no need for them to continue blaming the NDC for their woes.

“I honestly feel Prez Akuffo Addo's bla bla bla about dumsor is neither here nor there. Ghanaians voted for him & his party to fix the issues they were so "loud-mouthed" about whilst in opposition. 7 solid years of blaming your predecessor is a pity, sham & egregious! #FixTheMess,” Kojo Bonsu tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, has revealed that the construction of the 161kv Bulk Supply Point at Accra Central was only made possible through a grant aid former President John Dramani Mahama requested from Japan in 2014.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





ABJ/AE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains
Related Articles: