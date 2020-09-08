Politics

70% of Manifesto promises of NDC were copied from our manifesto - NPP

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

A communication member of the ruling new patriotic party (NPP), Oliver Ofori Baah is claiming that 70% of the promises in the manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a copy and paste from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto.

He argues the NDC is bereft of ideas hence they have stolen from the manifesto of the NPP and made it theirs.



Reacting to the promises made by the former president he said it was the NDC that kicked against the free SHS policy but are now promising to extend it to private schools, a promise he described as a scam.



On the provision of the free wifi zones for schools, he said the NPP first made this promise and yet the NDC has stolen it.



He cautioned Ghanaians not be swayed by the promises of the NDC because they are unrealistic and only meant to deceive Ghanaians.



The NDC has promised to include private schools to the Free Senior High School programme.

Giving highlights of the 2020 NDC manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stated that a future NDC administration will make the free SHS better and more inclusive.



“The next NDC Government will: make the Free Senior High School Programme better by ensuring that its numerous challenges are addressed, and higher standards introduced b. expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in underserved/deprived areas c. abolish the double-track system,” she said.







The party has also promised to construct a domestic airport in the Upper East region if the party wins the December 7 elections.



This was revealed by the presidential candidate of the party, John Dramani Mahama at the same event.

He said “We will construct a domestic airport in the Upper East region,” adding “the land was secured when I was President and so we will continue with it.”



The former President also stated that the Kumasi Airport will be upgraded to receive bigger aircrafts adding that various markets across the country will see a facelift using the Kejetia module.



“We will establish mini-gold refineries in the gold producing areas. We will partner the private sector to help us achieve this. We will stop the exporting of unrefined gold.”



The former President added that his next government will scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles. He also reiterated his promise to legalise Okada and regulate it to provide meaningful jobs for the unemployed.



But The NPP communicator has warned Ghanaians not to believe the promises, because, Mr. Mahama does not have the credibility in keeping promises.

Meanwhile, he has slammed Mr. Mahama over his natural order comments he made recently on his campaign tour.



Speaking to the chiefs and opinion leaders of the Upper West Region during his tour, Mahama suggested that the Akufo-Addo administration has over-borrowed and with the President’s age, he won’t be able to pay the debt accrued under his administration because he may die early and that it’s the younger generation that will be made to pay for such monies.



“The age of Akufo-Addo is shorter than all you young people. If you go to the market you see a small goatskin and you see an old goatskin. Young people can die I agree but If the natural order is to be maintained, somebody who is 20 years old here is going to live maybe in the next fifty years.



I at my age I’m going to live shorter life, Nana Akufo-Addo is going to live shorter because at his age in the natural order of things if everybody is going according to his age, he has a shorter time. No, I’m making a point that that debt he’s not going to pay it”.



Oliver Ofori Baah in his response slammed the president and asked him to apologise.

In his view, the former president was irresponsible by these comments.

