70% of persons gathered elsewhere in A/R couldn’t partake in MFC walk in Kumasi – Alan

Thousands attended Alan's Afrafranto Health walk in Kumasi

It has emerged that close to 70% of supporters of the Movement for Change led by Mr. Alan Kyerematen in the Ashanti region who had gathered at various constituencies waiting for a bus to Kumasi could not make it to their recently held Afrafranto Walk.

Speaking on Pan African television to Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr on his “Talk Time” show, the 2024 Presidential aspirant stated that if all those that had gathered at various places within the Ashanti region had made it to Kumasi, probably the whole Kumasi would have been turned upside down.



The Former Minister for Trade and Industry attributed the inability of the teeming supporters to get to the venue to transportation that was in scarce supply on that day.

In spite of 70% not attending the walk, the numbers that were on the streets of Kumasi to walk with Mr. Kyerematen was incredible and has not been seen in recent past in the region.



This according to him shows the enormity of love that he enjoys in the Ashanti region and also the whole of Ghana.