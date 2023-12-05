70% of students placed in schools they did not choose - PNC

File photo

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has recommended to the Ghana Education Service to postpone the reporting date for new students admitted into the various senior schools.

According to the political party, the directive from the Ghana Education Service was untimely and a rushed approach.



The party said they want the date changed because 70% are placed in schools they did not choose and some outside their regions.



The opposition party in a statement further urged the government to consider postponing the reporting date.



“The Peoples National Convention (PNC) is expressing deep concern regarding the untimely and rushed approach adopted by the Ghana Education Service (GES), pressuring first-year students and their parents to quickly direct students to report to schools merely three days after releasing school placements.”



“In light of these concerns, the PNC recommends that the Ghana Education Service consider postponing the reporting deadline to January 3rd. This extension would offer both parents and students sufficient time to adequately prepare for the upcoming academic year, thereby alleviating the stress and anxiety caused by the current situation.”



READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

PNC CONCERNS OVER GHANA EDUCATION SERVICE’S HASTY APPROACH TO SCHOOL PLACEMENT



The Peoples National Convention (PNC) is expressing deep concern regarding the untimely and rushed approach adopted by the Ghana Education Service (GES), pressuring first-year students and their parents to quickly direct students to report to schools merely three days after releasing school placements.



This sense of urgency is concerning, considering that a vast majority, approximately 70% of students, have been placed in schools they did not choose. Moreover, it is unfortunate that certain students have found themselves placed outside their regions or vicinities with no prior consultation or input from them.



Furthermore, parents are grappling with the mammoth task of finding the necessary financial resources to cater to the associated responsibilities. It is undeniable that such an abrupt and unreasonable expectation puts undue strain on families.



The PNC firmly believes that the Ghana Education Service should give due attention to the voice of the Speaker of Parliament, as they are the representatives of the people.



In light of these concerns, the PNC recommends that the Ghana Education Service consider postponing the reporting deadline to January 3rd. This extension would offer both parents and students sufficient time to adequately prepare for the upcoming academic year, thereby alleviating the stress and anxiety caused by the current situation.

The PNC urges the Ghana Education Service to prioritize the well-being and academic success of students and make a concerted effort to address the concerns raised. This will ensure that the education system remains inclusive, fair, and accessible to all Ghanaian children, without leaving others behind.



The future of our educational system depends on collaborative efforts between the GES, parents, and students, without allowing any party to become too powerful and abuse the others.



PNC: Service with Honesty



Janet Asana Nabla General Secretary