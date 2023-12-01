70 refugees from Ghana get new homes in the US

Some of the refugees at the airport

70 refugees from Ghana have bid farewell to the country, leaving for the United States of America (USA).

The status of these refugees changed after their individually cases were put up consideration for resettlement, following an examination based on established eligibility criteria, he added



Caleb noted that the entire process involved submitting the identified cases to U.S. authorities for further screening and processing, ensuring that each individual met the requirements for resettlement.



“Resettlement is one of the 3 durable solutions next to voluntary repatriation and local integration," he said in a Twitter post on November 30, 2023.

Ghana has been home to many refugees for many decades.



It is, however, unclear which group of refuges make this team that has just left Ghana for the USA.



