70-year-old man commits suicide at Ahinsan

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A man believed to be in his late 70s has allegedly committed suicide at Ahinsan in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Kwadwo Anane, known widely as Odasani, reportedly died after hanging himself on a clothesline at Ahinsan Community Center on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the Unit Committee Chairman of Ahinsan Electoral Area, Hon Amo Mensah Mark, said the deceased committed the act in his own corridor.

He expressed shock over the situation adding that residents in the area were thrown into a state of shock as they saw the deceased a day before his death, going about his normal daily activities.

"We have talked extensively to his neighbors and they say he was very fine, nothing was there to show that he had any bigger problem that could lead to this shocking demise," he said.

He disclosed that the body has been retrieved by police in the area pending autopsy and further investigation.

