70-year-old visually impaired Maame Yaa Senya wants God to take her life

Maame Yaa Senya, a 70-year-old visually impaired woman in the Sekyere Kumawu District in the Ashanti Region has received a GH¢200 donation from the Crime Check Foundation to assist in her plight.

Yaa Senya in an interview with the foundation revealed how she became visually impaired and how that has affected her daughter.



The old woman stated that she is fed up with life and has on several occasions prayed to God to take her life.



“Things are difficult for me. I don’t get help from anywhere because my husband is dead and only one of three kids stay with me. It has been two years since I became blind. I can’t do basic things so it’s my daughter who has been helping me.



I always pray for death to take me but looks like it’s not my time. I don’t see anything at all so when speaking, you have to mention your name before I recognize you.

Life as an aged visually impaired person is not easy and her daughter in the same interview disclosed that they live on donations from some benevolent persons.



She stated that due to her mother’s condition, she is not able to travel or undertake any meaningful venture.



“If we don’t get help, we don’t eat. I’m her daughter and I can’t work because I have to take care of her. I have a farm where I cultivate cassava. That’s what keeps us going,” he said.



