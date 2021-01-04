712 travellers tested positive for coronavirus – Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has established that as of January 1, 2021, a total of seven hundred and twelve (712) COVID-19 positive cases, out of one hundred and eighteen thousand, two hundred and seventy-eight (118,278) tests conducted, have been recorded among international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport.
According to him, the positivity rate among international arrivals rose from 0.26% in September to 0.93% in December.
“As of 1st January 2021, a total of seven hundred and twelve (712) positive cases, out of one hundred and eighteen thousand, two hundred and seventy-eight (118,278) tests conducted, have been recorded among international arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport.
"Indeed, the month of December alone recorded three hundred and eighty-seven (387) cases. The positivity rate among international arrivals rose from 0.26% in September to 0.93% in December.
"These developments call for the strengthening of the existing protocols to prevent the spread of the disease in Ghana, in light of the new variant of the virus,” The president-elect stated in his 21st coronavirus update to the nation.
He added that all arriving passengers who test positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic or not, will undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation center.
This according to him will be at the government’s cost.
“All arriving passengers who test positive for COVID-19, asymptomatic or not, will undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation center. The isolation will be for a period of seven (7) days at the cost of the Government. However, the final discharge of cases will be based on existing case management guidelines and protocols;
All passengers who are in isolation will undergo a repeat COVID-19 test within twenty-four (24) hours of arrival, with the cost also borne by Government. This test will also include genomic sequencing for COVID-19.” he stated.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Government will protect all students from coronavirus - President Akufo-Addo assures parents
- Akufo-Addo announces partial cancellation of double track system
- FULL TEXT: President Akufo-Addo's 21st address on coronavirus
- New variant of coronavirus not detected in Ghana - President Akufo-Addo
- Ghana to procure first consignment of coronavirus vaccine in first half of 2021 – President Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles