726 coronavirus cases unaccounted for in latest GHS update

GHS says Ghana has a total of 37,014 confirmed cases

There seem to be some discrepancies in the figures put out by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on July 31 and August 1 as regards the country’s cumulative Coronavirus cases.

On Friday, July 31, GHS announced via its website that 359 new infections had been confirmed, sending the total number of cases to 35,501. The death toll which was 175 also increased by 7. With 32,096 recoveries/discharge, the country was left with 3,223 active cases.



GHS however announced on Saturday that 787 new cases had been confirmed.



“A total of 787 new cases were reported on July 30, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 30 June to 28 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 30,” it said on its website.



Per the development, the cumulative figure is supposed to be 36,288 considering that before the 787 cases, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 35,501.



GHS’s website however has 37,014 as the cumulative figure instead of 36,288.



It is instructive to note that the sum of the number of deaths (182), Recoveries/Discharges (33,365) and Active Cases (3,467) is 37,014. If these figures are anything to go by, the New Cases should be 1,513 instead of 787.

Meanwhile, below are the cumulative cases per region as stated on GHS website.



Greater Accra Region - 18,882

Ashanti Region - 9,328



Western Region - 2,687



Central Region - 1,493



Eastern Region - 1,457



Volta Region - 605



Bono East Region - 511

Bono Region - 439



Western North Region - 393



Northern Region - 354



Upper East Region - 282



Ahafo Region - 232



Oti Region - 192

Upper West Region - 88



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 9

