734 youth to be trained as Community Police Assistants in Ho

Some of the 734 young men to become Community Police Assistants

A total of 734 young people are to undergo a ten-day intensive training at the Regional Police Training School in Ho, initiated by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Some 512 beneficiaries on Sunday, 15 January 2023 arrived at the school for the training while the remaining 222 are also expected to report as soon as possible.



The training commenced on Monday, 16 and is expected to end on Wednesday, 25 January this year and all would be passed out and posted to the various Police Stations across the country.



The beneficiaries were shortlisted from the various districts in Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions of the country by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under the Youth in Community and Security module.



Speaking to the media after an opening ceremony of training on Tuesday, January 17, Volta Regional Director of the YEA, Emmanuel Quarshie said a total of 15,000 interested persons are to be trained nationwide to assist substantive police officers across the country.



He said the programme is part of the government's efforts to reduce and eradicate youth unemployment, he noted that "most of them" are to be absorbed into the Police Service, with advice to the beneficiaries to exhibit professional conduct.

The officer commanding the School, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. William Y. Acolatse called on the beneficiaries to obey the code of ethics and told them not to "assume you're substantive officers and don't go and sew police uniforms as if you're one".



He said they are to assist police officers in the various areas they would be posted to, adding that their commitment to the service is critical.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Andrews Boadu Ekumah, Volta Regional Police Commander also at the event said, beneficiaries would be sacked from training when caught in unacceptable behaviour.



According to YEA, the first batch of beneficiaries received training in Health, Education and Security last year and are currently assisting in the various preferred institutions in the country.



In all, 180 persons are from Oti, 139 from Volta and 415 are from the Eastern region and are expected to start work after the training.