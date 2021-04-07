74-year-old ex-Assembly man in court for defiling 13-year-old girl

The 74-year old Pharmacy Assistant has been charged with defilement

A former Assemblyman of the Galilee Electoral Area, a suburb of Chorkor in the Greater Accra Region Stephen Nii Okuley Tetteh has been arraigned for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Okuley, a 74-year-old Pharmacy Assistant has been charged with defilement. He has pleaded not guilty.



Tetteh was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with two sureties, who are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,500.00 monthly.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire were that the complainant is a fishmonger and mother of the victim.



According to Chief Inspector Atimbire, both the complainant and victim as well as the accused live in the same house at Galilee-Chorkor.

The Prosecutor said, the accused is fond of sending the victim on errands and has been giving her monetary rewards for the service.



Chief Inspector Atimbiri said, the accused took advantage of this situation and was secretly having sexual intercourse with the victim at the blind side of the complainant.



According to the Prosecutor, on January 25, this year, the complainant came back from town and did not see the victim in the house.



The Prosecutor said, being worried of the victim’s absence, the complainant searched everywhere in the area for the victim but to no avail.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant received information later that the accused person came and called the victim.

He said the complainant then went straight to the accused person’s door and called the victim several times but there was no response.



The Prosecutor said, the complainant then opened the door leading to the accused person’s porch and entered.



He said as soon as the complainant proceeded to the sitting room and called the victim’s name again, the accused person hurriedly came out from his bedroom pulling his shorts up and picked up a remote control and started pressing it.



The Prosecutor said when the complainant asked the accused where her daughter was the accused in turn asked her to go and search for her daughter if indeed the victim was in his room.



Mr Atimbire said the complainant then saw the cloth which the victim had wrapped around her waist when she left her in the house earlier, in the accused’s sitting room.

He said the complainant at this point know very well the accused person had hidden the victim somewhere in the room, entered his bedroom, saw the victim’s pants and shorts lying in the bedroom.



The Prosecutor said the complainant searched there until she saw the victim hiding under the accused’s bed with her top-dress rolled up and not wearing any pants.



The Prosecutor said the complainant pulled the victim from under the bed and wrapped the victim’s waist with her cloth found in the accused’s bedroom and went to the Chorkor Police Station to lodge a complaint.



He said a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for treatment and the accused subsequently charged.