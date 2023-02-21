76 BECE students honoured at maiden MP’s Best Performing Students Awards

Frank Annoh-Dompreh,, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency

Source: GNA

Seventy-six students, who excelled in the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, were on Monday honoured at the maiden Member of Parliament (MP’s) Best Performing Students Awards.

The awards scheme, instituted by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP, in collaboration with the Municipal Chief Executive and Director of Education, recognises BECE graduates who demonstrated the values that defined and shaped them in their results.



It is the highest honour given by Annoh-Dompreh to graduates who had from ‘six to nine ones’ in the 2022 BECE in the constituency.



They received laptops, mattresses, scientific calculators, dictionaries, and an envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money.



Nancy Aloba Bonsu of the Nana Osae-Djan Junior High School, who received the MP’s Auspicious Award, is also listed for the President Independence Day Award in March for the Eastern Region.



Speaking on the theme: “Prioritising Education, Impacting Lives and Changing the Narrative,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh said he birthed the award scheme in 2013 after he revisited the past results of the constituents and realised it was not encouraging.

“So, in that same year, I organised private classes for the students and from 2013 to 2022, the BECE results from Nsawam-Adoagyiri within the Eastern Region have become the best, with us emerging first,” he said.



He urged the students to look beyond the laptops and pursue academic laurels that would bring honour to the constituency.



Annoh-Dompreh implored stakeholders to work together in solidarity towards the better future of students in the area.



Nii Okopti Akrong II (Dr), Chief of Ntoaso Traditional Area, said the event not only celebrated students but pushed the frontiers of education, especially when the theme gave much attention to schooling.



He called for digitisation to be embraced to make education a topmost focus in improving learning outcomes.

Doris Appiah-Danquah, the Acting Regional Chief Inspector, of the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), called for a collective role among stakeholders in the pursuit of education at all levels.



There was a need for legislation to regulate the time students allocated to their books, even at home, to project teaching and learning, she said.



Samuel Otopah-Ntow, the Municipal Director of Education, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, lauded the MP on his passion for education and ensuring the best for his constituents.



He encouraged the teachers to keep up the good work for greater academic achievements while urging continuing students to emulate the zeal of their predecessors towards education.



“I also want to encourage the awardees to keep up their academic strife at all levels.”