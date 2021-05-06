76-year-old woman burnt to death at Komenda

File photo

The charred body of a 76-year-old woman was recovered by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) after dousing fire at the Zion Prayer Ministry at Komenda.

DOIII Jacob Krakue of the Komenda District Fire Command, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the Service received a call reporting the fire incident on the premises of the Zion Prayer Ministry at about 0800 hours.



He said the firefighters got to the scene and immediately prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms, especially the nearby room where foam mattresses were stored.



DOIII said they were informed that one person was trapped in the fire, which made the personnel to force their way into the burning room and brought out the charred body of the woman, which was later deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Morgue.

Some eyewitnesses said they heard a loud cry for help and rushed to the scene only to realise the place was on fire but all efforts to save the woman proved futile.



DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, expressed regret that most people failed to call the Fire Service immediately they discovered fire.



He said people preferred to deal with fires themselves and resorted to calling the Fire Service when things got of control.