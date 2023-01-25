15
77 MPs sign petition to endorse Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson Minority Leader.jfif Newly appointed Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seventy-seven National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have signed a petition in support of Dr Cassiel Ato Forson's appointment as the new Minority Leader.

This comes after some members of the group also signed a petition against the removal of Haruna Iddrisu and Mubarak Muntaka Mohamed as leaders of the minority caucus in parliament.

According to 3news.com, the 77 Members of Parliament believe that the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is a step in the right direction, and they endorse the decision.

There have been mixed reactions after the NDc announced the list of new leaders in parliament.

According to some MPs, the caucus was not engaged before the appointment was made.

Others have also welcomed the idea, as they believe the appointment is in the right direction for the party to win power in 2024.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has indicated that reshuffling its leadership in Parliament aligns with the party’s agenda ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the 2024 elections will primarily focus on the economy; thus, the party must surround the people with finance and economic experts to ensure they can assist Ghanaians in doing things better.

