77% of Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is leading Ghana in the wrong direction – Survey

Ill End Galamsey Before End Of My Tenure President Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading the country in the wrong direction, this is according to an October 2022 survey by Global InfoAnalytics

A total of 77 per cent of Ghanaians polled held that perception while 16 per cent of Ghanaians believed the country was heading in the right direction and seven per cent of Ghanaians had no opinion on the matter.

The results of the survey were from a sample size of 5,661.

The sample size was allocated to all the regions based on the total number of voters in each of the regions as per the EC 2020 register.

Ghana is currently in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis with the government trying to secure an IMF bailout to support the economy.

The Cedi has recently been classified by Bloomberg as the worst-performing currency against the US Dollar.

Currently, the Cedi is trading at around GH₵13 – GH₵14 to a dollar at some forex bureaus.



