785 new lawyers to be called to the Bar

785 to be called to the Bar

A total of 785 new lawyers will be called to the Bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

This annual event will enrol the new lawyers as members of the Ghana Bar Association.



According to Dennislaw news, the provisional list shows a total of 785 candidates presented by the Ghana School of Law to the General Legal Council, GLC, for consideration and approval as of November 4, 2022.



These candidates consist of professional law and post-call law students.



In 2021, over 200 new lawyers were called to the Ghana Bar at an event that was held on October 1.



The 2022 event will be the 59th Anniversary in the history of enrolment on the Roll of Lawyers.

The GLC convenes a formal meeting annually to enroll and call to the Ghana Bar, candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination organized by the Ghana School of Law after their results have been certified.



The new lawyers by the ceremony, are certified by the GLC to begin their legal profession in the country.



This year's call to the Bar event comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre.



