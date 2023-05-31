79 illegal miners exit AngloGold Ashanti's mine shaft; now in police custody

File photo: The 79 illegal miners are in police custody

Some 79 illegal miners who were among those who were trapped in the AngloGold Ashanti's mine shaft have exited successfully from the company’s mining shaft.

This was confirmed by the mining company in a statement dated May 31, 2023.



According to the statement, the individuals who had entered the mining area without authorization, walked out through the mine’s main exit point on their own accord and are currently in police custody.



“The individuals, who had entered the underground area without authorization, walked out of the mine through the main exit point of their own accord and are in the custody of the Ghana Police Service. No injuries were reported,” parts of the statement read.



In the statement, the company AngloGold Ashanti, also added that the exit remains open to allow for any unauthorised person to exit at any time.



“It is important to reiterate that the main exit ramp from the mine, which is remote from the currently active working areas of the mine, remains open allowing any unauthorized persons underground to exit at any time. Those who may still be underground are strongly encouraged to utilize the designated exit points, where public security personnel remain on standby,” the statement continued.

Background:



It could be recalled on May 30, 2023, that news of some wives and relations of the over 300 illegal miners reportedly trapped in a mine shaft belonging to multinational mining giant AngloGold have besieged the site carrying for them to be rescued.



A video shared by Accra-based UTV showed several people, predominately women, crying behind a fence where they claimed their husbands and family relations had been trapped.



“God help us! God help us! God give them strength for us, give them strength for us,” some of the women can be heard saying as they cried uncontrollably.



One of the women who spoke in the video indicated that she could no longer contact her husband.

She said her husband has been trapped for several hours and might be on the brink of dying.







