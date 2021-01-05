7th Parliament busiest and most productive in Ghana's history – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with leadership of the 7th Parliament

President Akufo-Addo has commended and labelled the 7th Parliament as the most productive in the history of the house of the legislature.

He touted the august house as being the busiest since its inception.



The president was delivering his final State of Nation Address for the end of his first term of office to Members of Parliament on Tuesday morning.



"I speak as someone who has served three terms in this House, and I can safely say that this Seventh Parliament has been the busiest ever, and, arguably the most productive, in the history of our country. You have passed almost fifty (50) pieces of legislative instruments. The Acts have been wide-ranging in scope and reach.



"We finally have the Right to Information Act, we have a Special Prosecutor Act, the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation Act, the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Act, the Witness Protection Act, the Lands Act, the historic Private Members Bill, and lots more. In many ways, you have helped transform Ghana, and you have every right, collectively, to be proud of the work you have done," President Akufo-Addo outlined.



While presenting the 2021 budget on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta also noted that his outfit alone had spearheaded the passing of over 50 bills in Parliament.

The Tax Amnesty Act 2017, Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Earmarked Funds Capping and Re-alignment Bill, 2017, Payment Systems and Services Act, Corporate Insolvency Bill, COVID-19 Trust Bill among others.



The president’s Address which was in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution happened just two days ahead of the expiration of his first term mandate and that of the 7th Parliament.



Among other things, President Akufo-Addo asserted that there was a need for the conversation on the galamsey fight to be revisited.



He also indicated that the exploits and decisions of his administration has put the country on a better pedestal, adding that food was in abundance.



Commenting on issues that had emanated after the December polls, the President also maintained that the elections were free and fair and commended his opponent, NDC flagbearer, John Mahama for resorting to court to register his grievances.