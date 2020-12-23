7th Parliament takes Christmas, New Year break ahead of dissolution

Rev Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

Rev. Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, the Speaker of Parliament has adjourned sittings for the Christmas and New Year break till January 4, 2021.

He informed the House that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would fulfill the constitutional mandate of giving an account on the State of the Nation to the House before a dissolution.



The House last November went on break in preparation for the elections held on December 7, 2020, and resumed sitting on Monday, December 14, 2020, to complete the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament.



The Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic would end on January 6, 2021.



The Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will be ushered in on January 7, 2021, when the new Members of Parliament will be sworn into office.



Speaker Oquaye informed the House it would sit through from January 4, 2021, to January 6, 2021; and in fulfillment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo would deliver, prior to the dissolution of the Seventh Parliament, the State of the Nation Address.

He prayed for travelling mercies for the legislators.



Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu commended colleague legislators for their hard work in the limited time in the last two weeks that he said ensured the passage of six important bills.



He congratulated legislators who retained their seats in the last elections, and encouraged those who lost their seats that “when one door is closed, another might be opened.”



To those who might want to stage a comeback to Parliament, he wished better luck.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu noted that the elections brought issues, and advised that Members of the House used the period of the yuletide for reconciliation, and come back more united, and also as a nation to pursue the course of God and country.

Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu wished the Speaker and his family, the Deputy Speaker, the Majority Leader, the Clerks and Staff of the Parliamentary Service merry Christmas, and happy New Year.



In an apparent reference to the final determination of which party might form the Majority or Minority in the House, the Minority Leader said: “When we come back on the 4th, we’ll be able to see what the future holds for us.”



The opposition and current Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament is challenging the results declared in the Techiman South Constituency by the Electoral Commission in favour of the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The final outcome as to who takes the seat is crucial in determining which party would form the Majority or Minority in the next Parliament.