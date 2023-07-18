2
Menu
News

7th national COVID-19 vaccination exercise to begin July 19

COVID 19 Coronavirus Vaccination Jabs The GHS says the exercise will run throughout the week

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that it will begin it’s 7th National COVID-19 Vaccination Exercise from Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The exercise will end on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

According to a tweet by UTV, this exercise is aimed at immunising about one million persons.

The tweet added that so far, as has been reported by the GHS, 10 million people out of the more than 30 million population in the country have fully received the vaccines.

It added that the rest of the population are yet to either vaccinate or undergo complete vaccination.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines that came into the country on March 1, 2021.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





AE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman