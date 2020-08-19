General News

8,746 infrastructural projects completed since 2017 – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo administration has so far “completed 8,746” infrastructural projects out of a total of “17,334” infrastructural projects promised Ghanaians.

Speaking at a ‘Town Hall Meeting’ at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, August 18, the Vice President indicated that “8,588” infrastructural projects are, however, “ongoing”.



He indicated that the development of the infrastructural projects was informed by a study done by the incumbent NPP ahead of the 2016 elections and it formed the basis for the NPP’s 2016 manifesto. He added that the initiated projects will meet the needs of poor and deprived communities whilst contributing to the economic growth at the macro level.

“Our focus…And our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold. First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro-level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets and so on. Many governments have ignored this historically. Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

