8 Chiana SHS students who insulted Akufo-Addo dismissed

File photo

Eight female students of Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region who were captured in a viral video insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) after thorough investigations into the matter.

The students who had been on suspension over the video, have now had letters handed over to their guardians dismissing them for their misconduct.



Explaining the reason for their sack, the Ghana Education Service explained that they have been dismissed for conduct that is “very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of the conduct generally required of any student in the educational system of Ghana.”



The dismissal letter dated November 29, 2022, and signed by the Director General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah asked that the guardians ensure that their wards hand over all school property to the school before leaving the school for good.

In November last year, the female students in a video, that went viral on social media, rained insults on the President, accusing him of bringing about economic hardship among others.



The matter angered many people who called for severe punishment for them. Child Rights International had warned against victimizing them. But many called for the severest of punishment for them.