8 Police officers injured in Nandom accident

Eight (8) police officers from the Formed Police Unit in the Upper West Region are currently battling for their lives after they were involved in an accident.

Chief Inspector Fatawu Jangu, Constable Sandra Abdul-Rahman, Constable Amu Rose, Constable Amponsah Felix, Constable Asare Emmanuel, Constable Oppong Emmanuel, Constable Lamedeku Ezra Kwaku and Constable Christian Antwi who were onboard the police vehicle with registration number GP 704 have sustained various degrees of injuries.



They are currently at the St. Theresa’s Hospital, Nandom receiving treatment.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, police had received information that a group of people from the Dagaaba/Sissala conflict in Lambussie intended to block the road from Fermor to Piina to prevent their opponents from attending markets in Fermor and Piina.



The team therefore left for Lambussie enroute to Piina, Suke and Bugnuo on the Piina-Fermor road on patrols.

The patrol duty was mainly to check and prevent any blockade and go through the areas and market centers mentioned but there was no blockage or group of people as alleged earlier.



The team decided to continue through Fermor, Hamile and back to Nandom and at Bu near Nandom on the Nandom-Hamile highway, they were involved in an accident resulting in the injuries.



Details of what triggered the accident remain sketchy but images of the vehicle reveal it was badly damaged, suggesting it may have somersaulted.