2
Menu
News

8 of the NPP presidential aspirants want a centralized special college election - Boakye Agyarko

WhatsApp Image 2023 07 11 At 1245.jpeg Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko with Bernard Avle

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former energy minister, and a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has disclosed that at least eight of the NPP presidential aspirants prefer a centralized special college election as against a decentralized election where delegates vote in their respective regions.

According to him, the push for a centralised special college of elections is due to several reasons, of which integrity of the ballot is not an exception.

“Well the first time we did this was in 2014, we voted at the regional level. The argument then were that we were in opposition and that we didn’t have money to organize a centralized election……so we voted at the regional level. Now we are arguing that all the 891 or so delegates must come to a central point,” he said.

He made this disclosure in an interview with Bernard Avle on his Point of View show on Citi TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

When quizzed by the host whether his comments were supported by the other flagbearer hopefuls, he answered:

“At least I know eight presidential hopefuls who we have had this discussion and we will pursue it.

"There are many reasons, reasons of integrity of the ballot. I mean, in Upper East, there are 38 delegates, Western North, there are 28 delegates. So are we going to convene a process for 38 people?

"When we elected our national officers, over 6,000 people voted and we brought all of them to Accra sports stadium.”

The former campaign manager and policy advisor, Boakye Agyarko, was the first to pick up the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential nomination forms for the party's primaries.

He was vetted by the New Patriotic Party's Vetting Committee on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the party regional office.

The NPP special college elections is scheduled for the 26th day of August.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Related Articles: